CVS, Walgreens account for majority of wasted COVID-19 vaccines

(NEWS10) — New data shows two companies are responsible for the majority of the COVID-19 vaccines that are going unused.

Data collected by Kaiser Health News shows nearly 183,000 vaccine doses have been wasted. More than 128,000 of those doses were from CVS and Walgreens.

About 60 percent of wasted vaccine were from Pfizer, which initially had to be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

CVS blamed the unused shots on poor planning by the federal government early in the vaccine rollout when the pharmacies were focused on vaccinating people in long-term care facilities.