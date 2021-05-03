CVS, Walgreens account for majority of wasted COVID-19 vaccines

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — New data shows two companies are responsible for the majority of the COVID-19 vaccines that are going unused.

Data collected by Kaiser Health News shows nearly 183,000 vaccine doses have been wasted. More than 128,000 of those doses were from CVS and Walgreens.

About 60 percent of wasted vaccine were from Pfizer, which initially had to be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

CVS blamed the unused shots on poor planning by the federal government early in the vaccine rollout when the pharmacies were focused on vaccinating people in long-term care facilities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire