Curfew lifted for certain entertainment venues in New York

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, certain entertainment venues in New York State no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.

There’s no longer a curfew on movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gym and fitness centers.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement last month, as the state continues to administer thousands of vaccine doses daily, and as COVID-19 infection rates continue improving.

The end of the curfew comes shortly after the state allowed indoor fitness classes to resume at 33% capacity, and with health screening and contact tracing at sign-in.

Meanwhile, the 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars is still in effect. Governor Cuomo says the state is evaluating that rule, and is expected to make an announcement about those businesses later this month.