Cuomo: No decision yet on reopening schools in the fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fate of in-person learning is a big concern for parents as summer is underway, and Governor Cuomo said Monday that it’s not a sure thing that schools will reopen in September.

The Governor says it’s up to each of the 700 or so districts across the state to come up with their re-opening plans for fall. He says the state health department will provide guidance to districts to make those reopening plans.

At a briefing in May, however, the state said guidelines would be sent out to schools at the beginning of June. those plans were supposed to be due, reviewed, and approved by July.

Governor Cuomo previously announced the State, along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would be working on a plan to “reimagine education,” focusing heavily on technology challenges faced by students, as well as how technology can be used to recreate classroom environments.

The New York State United Teachers union has been wary of that idea of reimagining education with technology, saying nothing can really replace the experience of learning in person.

