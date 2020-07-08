Cuomo: Malls can start reopening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that malls can start reopening on Friday, provided they are in a Phase IV region and they have an HVAC system with a filter installed that is capable of capturing the coronavirus.
There are three filters Cuomo identified as acceptable. Although MERV-13 is the most effective, MERV-12 or MERV-11 filters are acceptable in HVAC systems that are not compatible.
