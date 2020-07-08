Cuomo: Malls can start reopening Friday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that malls can start reopening on Friday, provided they are in a Phase IV region and they have an HVAC system with a filter installed that is capable of capturing the coronavirus.

There are three filters Cuomo identified as acceptable. Although MERV-13 is the most effective, MERV-12 or MERV-11 filters are acceptable in HVAC systems that are not compatible.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG