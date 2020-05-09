Cuomo extends state of emergency; NY on PAUSE still set to expire May 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new executive order from Gov. Cuomo extends the state’s broad emergency declarations, while the NY on PAUSE order is still set to expire May 15.

The new order confused many, with news outlets across the state reporting that the PAUSE order had been extended. Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, clarified Executive Order 202.28 on Twitter:

NY ON PAUSE was NOT extended to June 6



Yesterday's Executive Order extended the underlying legal authority for the executive order BUT did not change the text of any of the directives in NY ON PAUSE & so the expiration date on May 15 still stands until further notice — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) May 9, 2020

The new order extends New York’s coronavirus emergency declaration until June 6. Were the order also to extend NY on PAUSE, it would delay anticipated gradual reopenings of many upstate regions.

The criteria for reopening includes several factors, including the amount of testing per capita, the rolling average of new diagnoses, and the rate of decline of hospitalizations on a day-to-day basis. If a location meets these benchmarks by May 15, they can reopen.

“Where Do Regions Currently Stand?”

The order makes it clear that it does not supersede future orders which could dictate that specific regions are allowed to reopen.

Part of the confusion stems from the way Cuomo’s executive orders are named. The initial emergency declaration on March 7—titled “No. 202 Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York”—has been amended 28 times by subsequent orders. The original “NY on PAUSE” order, featuring the 10-point plan, was 202.8.

All of the orders since March 7—including 202.8 and the most recent, 202.28—are subtitled “Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency.”

