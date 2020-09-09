Cuomo: COVID-19 a problem on New York campuses

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that COVID-19 outbreaks at colleges are already a problem, with one school shut down and cases rising elsewhere.
Cuomo said the state health department would soon issue regulations requiring schools to notify the health officials when they have 100 confirmed cases, which could prompt a switch to remote learning.
SUNY Oneonta announced last week that it was moving all students to remote learning off campus for the fall semester due to an outbreak. The governor said six other colleges in New York had seen outbreaks: Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University, and SUNY Fredonia.
