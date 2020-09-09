Cumberland Farms teams with United Way

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) — EG Group, the parent company of Cumberland Farms, announced a charitable partnership with the United Way on Wednesday that will last into October.

From September 9 to October 9, customers can donate to their local United Way when checking out. The 1,682 convenience stores EG Group operates—including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, and other chains throughout the country—are now involved in an in-store fundraising campaign, driving funding for youth development programs and education resources.

“Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment,” said George Fournier, President of EG America.

