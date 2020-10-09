Crews work to repair water main break in Town of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Krumkill Road and Blessing Road. Department of Public Works crews shut down the water main to allow for repairs to be made.

There will be disruption of service to all customers in North Bethlehem from Staffords Crossing north until further notice. Simultaneously, crews are still working to restore power to the area after Wednesday night’s storms.

Town officials said once the repair is made, residents can experience a brief period of discolored water. They suggest running cold tap water for a few minutes to flush out the line.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.

LATEST STORIES