Crews work to repair water main break in Town of Bethlehem

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Krumkill Road and Blessing Road. Department of Public Works crews shut down the water main to allow for repairs to be made.

There will be disruption of service to all customers in North Bethlehem from Staffords Crossing north until further notice. Simultaneously, crews are still working to restore power to the area after Wednesday night’s storms.

Town officials said once the repair is made, residents can experience a brief period of discolored water.  They suggest running cold tap water for a few minutes to flush out the line.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report