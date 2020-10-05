Crews work to battle flames at Gansevoort home

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews worked to extinguish a fire that caused damaged to a home on 29 Putnam Road Monday afternoon.

NEWS10 is on the scene as is working to learn more details about the status of the home and if anyone was inside at the time it broke out.

This story is developing.

