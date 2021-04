SPEIGLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sources have confirmed to NEWS10 that a 27-year-old man has died after falling into the Hudson.

The man was fishing when he fell out of the boat and into the river. Authorities are withholding his identity until notifying his next of kin.

New York State Police underwater recovery crews and aviation units assisted with the search on River Road in Speigletown.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.