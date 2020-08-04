Crews respond to fire at Shaker High School

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews responded to a fire at Shaker High School in Colonie Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene at around 8 a.m. for reports of a fire. The fire was contained to two rooms on the second floor. The fire chief on scene told NEWS10 there were no injuries reported and the only people inside the building at the time were maintenance staff.

Previously, the high school was closed due to a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. The school was sanitized Monday and based on direction from the Albany County Department of Health, North Colonie school officials have decided to keep the school and its Extended School Year Program closed on Tuesday, August 4 out of an abundance of caution.

NEWS10 is working to learn more details on what caused the fire and will update this article as information becomes available.

