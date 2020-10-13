Crews respond to fire at Schenectady warehouse

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews battled heavy flames at the Marcella’s Appliance warehouse and office building Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m. for a fire at the structure on the corner of 3rd and Crane Streets.

Crews found flames coming through the roof at the center of the building. They had the fire knocked down at around 10 a.m.

No civilians were injured. One firefighter sustained an eye injury and was treated at the hospital.

