Crews respond to early morning fire at apartment complex in Ravena

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to an early morning fire at Oakbrook Manor Apartments Monday morning.

The fire caused the roof to collapse and the building is being considered a total loss. Officials are working on a plan to displace the apartment residents.

One of the buildings residents, Lisa Robinson, was woken up by a neighbor and was able to evacuate the building safely.

“We left our phones and everything,” she said. “I made it through COVID-19… I don’t want to die in a fire either.”

It was a fully involved structure fire Ravena, Cooeymans, Selkirk and New Baltimore fire crews were on scene fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

