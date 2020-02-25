Crews respond to early morning shed fire in Delanson, animals trapped inside

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a shed fire at West Shore Road Tuesday morning.

Crews on the scene confirmed that there were animals inside the structure. There is no word on what kind or how many animals were inside.

When NEWS10 crews arrived to the scene shortly before 5 a.m., the fire was mostly put out. Crews were still working to put out hot spots in the shed.

The Duanesburg and Delanson and fire departments as well as the Quaker Volunteer fire department responded to the scene.

