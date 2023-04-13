RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are continuing efforts to fully contain brush fires that broke out in Otsego and Schoharie Counties on Wednesday. According to the Richmondville Fire Department, the fires are 90 percent contained.

The brush fires were first reported along the railroad tracks in Richmondville shortly after 2 p.m. 16 fire departments responded with 66 firefighters and 15 NYS Rangers. NYS Police Aviation provided Helicopter Water Drops and Unmanned Aircraft Systems to monitor the operation. Three EMS Ambulance crews were readily available.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Over 240 acres of land were involved. As of Thursday night, the Schoharie fires are contained and crews will concentrate efforts on Otsego County on Friday.