Crews battling flames at an apartment building in Fultonville

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have closed down a section of Route 30 A between Riverside Drive and Main Street as multiple fire departments battle heavy flames at an apartment building on 33 Main Street. According to police, the fire broke out around midnight and crews were still on scene Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a six unit apartment building on 33 Main Street. There is no word on if anyone was home at the time or if there were any injuries to anyone involved.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call.

According to 511NY, police have blocked off Route 30A in both direction between the I-90 bridge over Route 30A in Glen and Route 920P. Riverside Drive in Fultonville also has all lanes blocked.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information.

