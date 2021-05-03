Crews battle vehicle fire inside Selkirk industrial building

Crews battled a fire at an industrial complex in Selkirk Monday.

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews from throughout Albany County battled a fire at a Selkirk industrial complex building early Monday morning.

When firefighters responded to the call at Oldcastle Building Systems around 3:30 a.m., units found heavy smoke coming from the structure. A tractor trailer-type vehicle was on fire inside the building, and it was initially knocked down by company employees with fire extinguishers. The biggest challenge for fire crews was ventilation.

“It’s a 600-by-300 [building] and fully covered in smoke. We used high pressure ventilation fans to force some of the smoke out, and now the employees are arriving and it’s being turned over to them,” said Coeymans Hollow Fire Chief Bill Kapusta.

Kapusta said it’s up to the company whether or not employees can work in the building today, but he did not believe there was any reason why they would not be able to.

