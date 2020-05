SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department is investigating a fire that left a person dead Wednesday morning on Elmer Avenue.

According to the fire chief the person was located in the attic of the home. Fire crews believe the fire started in the attic of the home.

The fire is under investigation and this story is developing.

NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is learned.