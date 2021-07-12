Crews and residents work to clean up after overnight flooding in Middleburgh

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heavy rains overnight causing flooding throughout Schoharie County, as crews and residents worked throughout the day Monday to clean up from the aftermath.

Pumps lined the muddy streets of the village, pumping out water from people’s flooded homes, as those impacted clean up after the storm.

“And we’ll continue to work for probably days,” says Karen Fiero.

Fiero’s basement took on about of water. She says the floodwaters made her backyard look like a river was flowing through it.

“It just forced its way through into our basement and down into the driveway as well,” she said.

The overnight scene bringing back bad memories of Tropical Storm Irene, which devastated parts of Schoharie County nearly a decade ago.

“This is the same thing that happened to us in 2011, there was a culvert that overflowed, so we had a river again,” Fiero said.

“It was definitely a little bit different, quite a bit different actually. To see the scared people back then is something you never forget,” said Middleburgh’s First Assistant Fire Chief Darwyn Gregory.

Gregory and fire crews responded to calls throughout the night, which included pump outs and operating through significant floodwaters.

“Well we rescued a woman here on River Street, so that had to be at least 2 foot or better,” he said.

Now, as residents clean up after another flood, some say they’re frustrated and fearful that it can happen again.

“It’s truly frustrating because insurance doesn’t pay for any type of coverage for us, so it’ll all be paid for with blood, sweat and tears,” Fiero said.