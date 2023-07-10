MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police reports that one individual has passed away following the accident on I-87 southbound in Malta. A preliminary investigation determined that a woman had exited her vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, and intentionally entered the southbound lane of traffic.

The individual was struck by multiple vehicles. Passing motorists administered emergency medical assistance. The individual was transported to the Saratoga Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accident shut down I-87 southbound for approximately three hours. Investigations are ongoing. Police say the name of the individual will not be released.