Cranberry Sauce Debate: Canned or Homemade? Experts at Ocean Spray Weigh-In

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cranberry connoisseurs at Ocean Spray releasing new data on the cranberry sauce habits of Americans ahead of the biggest side-dish holiday of the year.

According to Ocean Spray, 400 million pounds of cranberries are eaten by Americans each year, with 20% consumed during the week of Thanksgiving alone. But when it comes to the debate of canned sauce versus homemade cranberries, which are making the cut on your Thanksgiving dinner table?

Ocean Spray says 76% of Americans serve store-bough cranberry sauce at their Thanksgiving meals versus homemade, with 73% saying they prefer their cranberry sauce jellied in the shape of a can.

6 in 10 Americans say cranberry sauce has and always will be on their Thanksgiving table. 96% of first-time Thanksgiving hosts say they plan to incorporate cranberries in some shape or form this Thanksgiving, whether in sides, drinks, desserts, and more.