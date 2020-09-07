Couple pulled from NY ferry in handcuffs for refusing masks

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW YORK (AP) — A couple was taken from a New York City ferry in handcuffs after refusing the captain’s order to wear masks.

Police say officers were called to the pier in Brooklyn Bridge Park around 10 p.m. Saturday when a ferry captain reported disorderly people. The captain told officers the 53-year-old man and 37-year-old woman refused to get off the boat when they were told to leave for not wearing masks.

They were ticketed for disorderly conduct and violating an emergency measure.

The news site Gothamist reports that the pair claimed they have a constitutional right to ride mask-free because they have a medical condition that exempts them from the governor’s coronavirus protection order.

The ferry was delayed for more than an hour while the couple refused to mask up or disembark.

