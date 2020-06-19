County launches ‘Buy It In Montgomery’ to support local business

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County officials and business leaders are launching the “Buy It In Montgomery” campaign on Friday, plus unveiling a logo for the new initiative.

“Buy It In Montgomery” promotes local commerce by developing a comprehensive online directory to help area vendors impacted by the coronavirus attract support from customers and the community. The program is using #StrongerTogether.

Montgomery businesses owners, products, and services have faced unprecedented economic hardship through the pandemic, with friends and neighbors struggling to stay afloat.

“Buy It In Montgomery” a new campaign encouraging residents to #shoplocal #shopsmallbusiness was unveiled today at the Chatter Box Boutique in #Amsterdam.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/k8o0vDMy8u — Montgomery County NY (@MontgomeryCoNY) June 19, 2020

County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort, Amsterdam Supervisor Thomas DiMezza, Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti, and Montgomery County Business Development Center CEO Ken Rose were on hand at the Chatter Box Boutique at 10 a.m. Friday, help to bring awareness to the importance of shopping locally.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES