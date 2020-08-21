Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat

INDIANAPOLIS — The Friday before the race traditionally marks Carb Day–but you won’t find any concerts or fan gatherings at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.

Still, drivers will take the track for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday–months after the originally scheduled May date.

In this edition of Countdown to Indy, Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic broke down the entire field of 33 and put driver Helio Castroneves in “Hagan’s Hot Seat.”

Castroneves, always game for an interview, said the worst part of wearing a mask was that people couldn’t see his smile!

He also spelled the name of Santino Ferrucci correctly on the spot–but couldn’t nail down the spelling of Felix Rosenqvist’s surname.

That pesky “V” gets everyone, Helio.