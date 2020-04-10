Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Coronavirus update from Rensselaer County

Top Stories

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is currently monitoring 300 people for coronavirus. The county says the total number of cases is 112.

Six people are hospitalized and 37 have recovered from the virus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak