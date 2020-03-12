Coronavirus cases in Saratoga County elicit strict visitor restrictions at county jail

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Visitor access at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility has been strictly limited due to two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, according to a social media post from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The following visitor rules are in place:

All contact visits with inmates on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday are suspended.

Initial visitation is suspended.

All programs have been suspended except for those provided by the facility and/or county employees.

Attorney/client visits will take place in non-contact visiting booths.

Parole hearings will be non-contact.

