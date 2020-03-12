Interactive Radar

Coronavirus cases in Saratoga County elicit strict visitor restrictions at county jail

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Visitor access at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility has been strictly limited due to two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, according to a social media post from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The following visitor rules are in place:

  • All contact visits with inmates on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday are suspended.
  • Initial visitation is suspended.
  • All programs have been suspended except for those provided by the facility and/or county employees.
  • Attorney/client visits will take place in non-contact visiting booths.
  • Parole hearings will be non-contact.

