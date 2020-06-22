Coronavirus numbers in New York State best since March, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WROC) — Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings are behind us, his office issued an update on the state’s pandemic progress. The state’s progress against the pandemic continues a seemingly positive trend in New York.

“We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York… Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of new York

Cuomo says there are an additional 552 cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the state’s total to 388,488 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

As of Monday morning there were:

Deaths : 10, lowest since March 21st

: 10, lowest since March 21st Hospitalizations : 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)

: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before) ICU Hospitalizations : 330

: 330 ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated : 228

: 228 Total Discharges: 69,710

Cuomo said global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.

There were 56,780 tests conducted in New York State on Sunday and, 552, or .97%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY New York City 1.10% 1.20% 1.10% Capital Region 0.70% 0.40% 0.70% Central New York 0.60% 0.90% 0.70% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.40% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.00% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.20% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.00%

Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,060 6 Allegany 58 0 Broome 670 2 Cattaraugus 115 0 Cayuga 108 0 Chautauqua 116 0 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 140 1 Clinton 100 0 Columbia 452 1 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 90 0 Dutchess 4,145 7 Erie 7,035 31 Essex 41 0 Franklin 27 0 Fulton 244 1 Genesee 225 3 Greene 256 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 137 1 Jefferson 84 0 Lewis 23 0 Livingston 124 1 Madison 347 2 Monroe 3,512 14 Montgomery 108 2 Nassau 41,513 34 Niagara 1,193 1 NYC 212,741 295 Oneida 1,416 23 Onondaga 2,675 9 Ontario 242 2 Orange 10,654 6 Orleans 276 0 Oswego 173 0 Otsego 83 1 Putnam 1,305 4 Rensselaer 528 4 Rockland 13,514 10 Saratoga 535 2 Schenectady 761 7 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 64 0 St. Lawrence 217 1 Steuben 263 2 Suffolk 41,010 38 Sullivan 1,438 1 Tioga 140 0 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,756 2 Warren 262 1 Washington 244 0 Wayne 143 0 Westchester 34,557 36 Wyoming 93 0 Yates 42 1

