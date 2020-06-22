Coronavirus numbers in New York State best since March, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WROC) — Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings are behind us, his office issued an update on the state’s pandemic progress. The state’s progress against the pandemic continues a seemingly positive trend in New York.
Cuomo says there are an additional 552 cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the state’s total to 388,488 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
As of Monday morning there were:
- Deaths: 10, lowest since March 21st
- Hospitalizations: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)
- ICU Hospitalizations: 330
- ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated: 228
- Total Discharges: 69,710
Cuomo said global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.
There were 56,780 tests conducted in New York State on Sunday and, 552, or .97%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|New York City
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.10%
|Capital Region
|0.70%
|0.40%
|0.70%
|Central New York
|0.60%
|0.90%
|0.70%
|Finger Lakes
|1.10%
|0.40%
|0.70%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.00%
|0.90%
|Hudson Valley
|1.10%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.80%
|1.00%
|1.40%
|North Country
|0.40%
|0.20%
|0.10%
|Southern Tier
|0.40%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|0.80%
|0.80%
|1.00%
Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,060
|6
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|670
|2
|Cattaraugus
|115
|0
|Cayuga
|108
|0
|Chautauqua
|116
|0
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|140
|1
|Clinton
|100
|0
|Columbia
|452
|1
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|90
|0
|Dutchess
|4,145
|7
|Erie
|7,035
|31
|Essex
|41
|0
|Franklin
|27
|0
|Fulton
|244
|1
|Genesee
|225
|3
|Greene
|256
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|137
|1
|Jefferson
|84
|0
|Lewis
|23
|0
|Livingston
|124
|1
|Madison
|347
|2
|Monroe
|3,512
|14
|Montgomery
|108
|2
|Nassau
|41,513
|34
|Niagara
|1,193
|1
|NYC
|212,741
|295
|Oneida
|1,416
|23
|Onondaga
|2,675
|9
|Ontario
|242
|2
|Orange
|10,654
|6
|Orleans
|276
|0
|Oswego
|173
|0
|Otsego
|83
|1
|Putnam
|1,305
|4
|Rensselaer
|528
|4
|Rockland
|13,514
|10
|Saratoga
|535
|2
|Schenectady
|761
|7
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|64
|0
|St. Lawrence
|217
|1
|Steuben
|263
|2
|Suffolk
|41,010
|38
|Sullivan
|1,438
|1
|Tioga
|140
|0
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,756
|2
|Warren
|262
|1
|Washington
|244
|0
|Wayne
|143
|0
|Westchester
|34,557
|36
|Wyoming
|93
|0
|Yates
|42
|1
