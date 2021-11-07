Cornell University confirms bomb threat on Ithaca campus; SWAT on scene

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police and SWAT units are responding to a bomb threat at multiple buildings on Cornell University’s Ithaca campus.

The University tweeted its first alert around 2 p.m. telling people to avoid the areas of the arts quad and Goldwin Smith Hall. The university later expanded its alert to include the Law School, Upson Hall, and Kennedy Hall.

A statement from the University’s Twitter reads, “Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.”

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick says Ithaca Police Department’s SWAT unit is responding and that those in the area should monitor campus alerts.

Wells College, about 25 miles north of Cornell, says they are monitoring the situation but have not received any threats directed towards the Wells College community in Aurora.

This is an ongoing situation and more updates will be provided as they become available.

