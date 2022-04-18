NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man charged with murdering 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in New Scotland Wednesday is expected to be arraigned in a Virginia court Tuesday. 40-year-old Virginia resident Jacob Klein was arrested Friday evening hundreds of miles from the crime scene.

“He was picked up just inside of the Virginia border by the Virginia State Police and FBI, followed out of Tennessee by the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

Apple credits a coordinated effort between the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and FBI for being able to apprehend Klein days after he was identified as a suspect, “The partnership we have with our local federal agents is second to none. I hear a lot of people moaning and groaning that people don’t communicate back and forth and we don’t have that in this area.”

Investigators used several tactics to track Klein, including license plate readers.

“We were able to track every single thing, every step that he made just about,” Apple said.

Klein is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Washington General District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, miles away from where the accused killer is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. It’s unclear when he will be brought back to the Capital Region, but it could come as soon as later this week.

Once back in New York, Klein will be arraigned in New Scotland Town Court on a second-degree murder charge, “There’s no urgency on our behalf to get him home, we have him in custody, that was the important part, make sure he didn’t harm someone else or himself,” the sheriff explained.

Apple says he expects Klein will face additional charges. The 40-year-old, who has ties to the area and is a former acquaintance of Rabadi’s wife, allegedly stalked the victim and his wife in the days leading up to the murder.

Police and family discovered a gruesome scene in the garage of Rabadi’s New Scotland home Wednesday morning. When conducting a welfare check after he had failed to show up for work, the 35-year-old physician assistant was found bound and with numerous stab wounds.

“Just an absolutely senseless loss of life, and all the life that that homicide is going to affect for years to come,” Apple said.

In a statement following the arrest of Klein, the family of Rabadi’s wife released a statement, “The family is grateful for the efforts of the law enforcement community and appreciates everyone respecting their need for privacy at this time.”

Rabadi worked as a physician assistant for St. Peter’s Health Partners, who released the following statement: