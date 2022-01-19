Controversial Rensselaer landfill submits permit renewal application

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Environmental Coalition (REC) received word Wednesday that the SA Dunn Construction & Demolition Landfill (Dunn) has submitted a solid waste permit renewal application to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The facility’s current operating permit expires in July, and local advocates have demanded the landfill’s closing over health concerns for months.

The landfill, which accepts waste from seven states, came under such fire from the public due to operational impacts including hydrogen sulfide odors and truck traffic. Several violations have also occurred at the location, including unacceptable waste, unpermitted runoff, and issues with cell construction.

Complaints from residents of Rensselaer and East Greenbush have led to numerous resolutions over the years from local and county officials calling on the closure of the landfill and remediation of ongoing issues associated with the facility.

“Permitting of the Dunn Landfill in 2012 should have never been approved, especially with the proximity to a school district as well as residential neighborhoods. The public continues to suffer each day with the impacts of truck traffic, noise, pollution, and the unforeseen impacts on public health. It is vital that all members of the community as well as organizations and political representatives come together to voice their opposition to Dunn’s permit renewal. We cannot afford for this facility to operate another day let alone another 5 years,” said Dave Ellis, Chairman of Rensselaer Environmental Coalition.

Dr. David Carpenter, Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at SUNY UAlbany, said the operation of the Dunn landfill site presents a totally unacceptable health risk to nearby residents, but especially to the health and safety of students at the Rensselaer public schools.

A determination from DEC on the completeness of the new permit application will be made by January 31, 2022.