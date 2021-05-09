Continuing the tradition, in-person brunch returns this Mother’s Day

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Families returned to dining rooms and outdoor dining areas this year to keep the Mother’s Day brunch tradition going, a year after restaurants had to adapt service to carry-out only.

At Indian Ladder Farms, the resumption of in-person brunch this year carries on a decades long tradition.

“It feels really good. We’re going to serve about 325 meals today for Mother’s Day, through reservations and then we have some tables open for walk-ins as well,” said Laura Ten Eyck, Manager of Indian Ladder Farms.

Last Mother’s Day, the state hadn’t begun reopening, restricting restaurants to serving brunch to go, which was a new venture for staff at the Altamont business.

“We were able to sell quite a few meals, but nothing like today,” Ten Eyck explains.

Alyssa Sabbatino was one of the mom’s going back out with her family this year, “I think it’s really special to be back out in the community, especially at a brunch like this where we’re really rooted in a tradition, and that we really value.”

Her family, like many, had to adjust their Mother’s Day plans at this time last year.

“They really wanted to go fishing, so we ended up fishing and it became a really good day, we caught some big catfish and everything, but we didn’t do anything special as far as eating, which is my favorite part,” she said.

But brunch wasn’t the only thing that made a return to Indian Ladder Farms Sunday, as hayrides reopened to the public for the first time since 2019.

“It’s just really great to be out of the house again as a family and enjoying the weather, to really start doing the things that we always used to do. It starts to feel normal again,” Sabbatino said.