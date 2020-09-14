Connecticut man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell meth from an Albany motel

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell over seven grams of methamphetamine packed in small bags from inside the Trave Lodge motel on Wolf Road in Albany. Police said they found the substances after the suspect called police to report items being taken from him at the motel.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell over seven grams of methamphetamine packed in small bags from inside the Trave Lodge motel on Wolf Road in Albany. Police said they found the substances after the suspect called police to report items being taken from him at the motel.

Colonie Police arrested and charged Brian J. Rueli, 40, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Rueli was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance seventh degree misdemeanor

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia second degree misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Police said they found the substances after Rueli called police to report items being taken from him at the motel.

The responding officers’ investigation found that Rueli was in possession of over five grams of methamphetamine packed in seven small bags, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and additional small plastic bags for packaging illegal drugs.

Rueli was arraigned by Colonie Justice Andrew Sommers and released on his own recognizance.

LATEST STORIES