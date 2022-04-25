TOWN OF BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local cemetery has shown a decline in steady maintenance over the years. Cyndi Owen ran the gamut of emotions when she visited the graves of her family members at Hillside Cemetery in the Town of Ballston.

“I started with anger when I saw trees down, and all the gravestones,” Owen said.

The anger became sadness when she learned why the graves are not kept in the best condition like they once were years ago.

The plots go back to the end of the Revolutionary War, in what used to be the heart of Burnt Hills. It quickly grew into a large cemetery by that era’s standards.

For 80 years, the nearby Baptist church arranged burials and took care of it. In 1901 they decided they didn’t want to anymore.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of time it’s a lot of effort,” said Ballston Town Historian Rick Reynolds. “Cemeteries are not easy to maintain and keep up with in general, as everybody knows, even today.”

The church passed it off to the Hillside Cemetery Association, a private organization of board members. They maintained it from that point up until last year. Their leader passed away, along with other members of the group.

State law mandated the town take over the cemetery and administer it.

“We are doing the best we can to do that. It takes time, it takes effort, it takes money, and we’re doing the necessary essentials in the cemetery, like taking care of the grass cutting taking care of trees when they fall down,” Reynolds said. “But there are a lot of things we can’t get to, because it’s just not a priority for our town.”

Cyndi, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of New York, is hoping some helping hands can come together for Memorial Day and honor the many veterans buried there by tending to the land.

“I would love to see the cemetery got back to some semblance of order, and the veterans that we know of get flags and respect,” Cyndi said.