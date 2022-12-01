AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting.

“I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet. I think that would be an overstatement. I simply want to get information and then after the meeting I want to think about it and then I’ll decide whether or not I should be concerned,” said board member for the Office of the Aging, Deborah Slezak, going into the meeting.

76 Guy Park, owned by St. Mary’s Healthcare, is the proposed location of an 18-bed year-round shelter for the city of Amsterdam. The city is struggling to provide a safe place for people who are homeless.

Most of those who came to the meeting telling NEWS10 they aren’t opposed to a shelter. It is the location that is raising concern for some like Jeannie So of the Sarah Jane Sanford assisted living home, and Kara Travis, board member for the Inman senior center.

“We question the location being in a very highly dense populated area [with] many elderly throughout our entire area,” Jeannie So said.

“That whole corridor is full of senior centers and senior facilities. Lots of seniors coming and going all along there and so I think we’re a little concerned about location and security,” said Kara Travis.

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquati telling NEWS10 he is pleased with tonight’s talk.

“I thought it went well. It was a conversation which is what we wanted to have between people who had concerns that hadn’t been addressed with people who could address those concerns. And I felt that all of the concerns were responded to,” said Cinqauti.

Cinquati telling NEWS10 he plans to send a letter in full detail of those concerns in the next day or so to local media along with posting on the city’s Facebook page. If approved, construction could begin in early 2024.