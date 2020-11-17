Common Council approves Albany’s $180.8 million budget for 2021

Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler statue

Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler statue and Albany City Hall. (Craig Fildes / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council approved the city’s 2021 budget of $180.8 million Monday night.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says state and federal funding is built into their budget for 2021. However, those are dollars that have yet to be materialized.

After not taking her salary for most of this year, Sheehan says she will only be accepting $30,000 of her 2021 salary until federal aid comes through.

Sheehan says that the budget, unanimously approved by the common council, fully funds important city services, while also investing in infrastructure and amenities.

This year’s budget is about $600,000 less than the last one.

The common council also said that for now, they will not assign funds for the city’s Violence Prevention Task Force, adding that they’ll wait to see what programs will look like before allocating money.

They said, however, that the mayor’s office is committed to funding these programs.

