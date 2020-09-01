Columbia Street closed in Cohoes on Tuesday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Cohoes sent out a notice that Columbia Street between Baker Avenue and Simmons Avenue will be closed on Tuesday. The utility relocation notice says there will be construction that’s part of the Columbia Street Culvert Project.

Flaggers will be in place and traffic will likely be delayed in the area.

The city also says residents of the neighborhood could experience low pressure and discolored water. They say it’s normal and not harmful.

