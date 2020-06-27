Columbia High School holds ten graduation ceremonies for 2020 seniors

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia High School held ten different graduation ceremonies on Saturday morning for it’s class of 2020 graduates.

After months of ceremonies being pushed back, over 300 seniors took center stage to receive their diplomas.

“We are able to celebrate their accomplishments with this outdoor ceremony. We wish them all well in their future endeavors. Today’s ceremony is the perfect crowning achievement,” said Superintendent, Jeff Simons.

After months of planning the faculty and staff of Columbia High planned ten different ceremonies in one day. Each individual ceremony only allowed 150 people. Before and after each ceremony cleaning crews were change of sanitizing chairs.

Class Advisor Tara Maney says this graduating class has overcome so many challenges.

“They have just been through a lot this year. So it will be nice for everybody to be together one last time,” said Maney.

Senior Owen Stefanko never thought he would have to wear a mask and social distance at his own graduation. Stefanko says even though this school year got cut short, he says it will always be a part of him.

“I met so many great teachers and they helped me so much a long the way. I will miss them and miss their guidance next year,” said Stefanko.

As the seniors wave goodbye, the faculty and staff say their students can always call Columbia High home.

“You are an inspiration to us all. We are really proud of you and you will go so many places. It is important to remember strength, the people that are with and the people that have been behind you. We will always be here,” said Maney.

LATEST STORIES