Columbia County reports 33rd death in Saturday coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — Columbia County’s Health Department on Saturday said that another community member has died from the coronavirus, bringing the total up to 33 since the outbreak began.

So far, 385 community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 226 have been cleared as “recovered.”

Of the 126 active cases, 16 are hospitalized, and 1 of those is in the ICU.

An additional 61 Columbia County residents are under mandatory or precautionary quarantine.

The county has administered upwards of 5,000 tests.

