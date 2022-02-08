Columbia County Judge resigns after alleged sex crime

ANCRAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An investigation into Columbia County Judge George K. Wittlinger has come to an abrupt end after the now-former justice resigned. According to reports from the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Wittlinger encouraged a minor to have sex with his teenage son, offering her gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors and providing her with alcoholic beverages.

The Commission notified Judge Wittlinger of its investigation in December 2021, and he was scheduled to testify on January 12. Instead, he resigned and left office on December 31, 2021, agreeing to never seek judicial office again. The Commission accepted a stipulation to that effect and closed its investigation.

Judge Wittlinger is not an attorney, and had been a justice in the Ancram Town Court since 1999. His current term would have expired on December 31, 2023.