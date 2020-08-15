Columbia County extends state of emergency

Posted:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County extending their state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency has now been extended for another 30 days, and will last until September 15 at 12:00 p.m., unless rescinded of modified.

Chairman Matt Murell originally declaring a state of emergency on January 27 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Murell says it’s necessary to continue to take action to ensure that the coronavirus is controlled and that residents in the county remain safe.

