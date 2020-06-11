Colonie to reopen select buildings on Monday

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town Supervisor Paula Mahan announced Thursday that Colonie will start reopening municipal buildings. On Monday, the following buildings will be open to the public:

Memorial Town Hall , 534 Loudon Road/Route 9

, 534 Loudon Road/Route 9 Public Operations Center , 347 Old Niskayuna Road

, 347 Old Niskayuna Road Colonie Senior Resources , 12 Metro Park Road, Suite 103

, 12 Metro Park Road, Suite 103 Public Safety Building, Wolf Road (remaining open)

The William K. Sanford Town Library will continue offering curbside pickup and accepting returns through the front entrance book drop. It will also expand available services, opening Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to limited visitors, with access to computer services by appointment only.

“We have done a lot of work to get our town buildings ready to open to the public and hopefully feel some sense of normalcy. All of our health and safety measures are in place to protect our employees and the public we serve. As a community, we have done a great job in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but we need to remain vigilant.” Paula Mahan

Colonie encourages its residents to visit only for essential business and call ahead to solve issues without being physically present. Visit departments online, or contact via phone or email. When present, pay attention to all signage, wear a facemask, practice good hand hygiene, and maintain six-foot social distancing.

