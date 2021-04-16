Colonie Police: Speed, impairment not factors in crash that killed 16-year-old

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Late Thursday night, 16-year-old San-ya Blaylock of Albany was leaving her job at KFC on Central Avenue. She was crossing the road toward the bus stop on the other side when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

20-year-old Kyle Gara of Colonie, a volunteer firefighter, was behind the wheel. Police say he immediately stopped the vehicle and got out. “He could see traffic approaching from behind him,” said Colonie PD Lieutenant Robert Donnelly, “so he pulled the girl over to the curb, and realized she was in distress and began to do CPR right away.”

Despite his efforts, along with help from another firefighter who had been responding to a call nearby, and a Colonie police officer, Blaylock unfortunately died of her injuries at the scene.

Police say Gara is cooperating with the investigation, and they do not believe impairment or speed to be factors. He was not injured in the crash.

Lieutenant Donnelly says they often receive complaints about the number of incidents on Central Avenue, but he says the fact that it’s a five lane road, with substantial traffic flow at all hours, makes it more likely for accidents to happen. He noted that the victim did not use a crosswalk.

“I don’t know if the victim was in a hurry or just [walked] the straightest line between two points,” said Donnelly. “The driver wasn’t expecting to see a pedestrian there, and because it was raining, and she did have some dark clothing on, it was difficult for him.”

If you witnessed the crash, you are encouraged to call the Colonie Police Traffic Division at 518 782-2620.