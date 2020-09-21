Colonie Police need help finding a missing endangered adult last seen Saturday

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department needs help finding a missing endangered adult who was last seen on Saturday. The man, Jason Berghela, was last seen on September 19 and was reported missing the following day on Sunday, September 20.

Berghela was described as a white male, age 28, he is exactly 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a zip up camo sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Police said he is a U.S. military veteran and has a mental health history. He normally frequents the West Albany section of Colonie and the City of Albany.

His family told police that it’s unusual for him to be out of frequent contact with them. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.

