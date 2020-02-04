Colonie Police investigate armed robbery at Subway restaurant

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Subway restaurant at 38 Fuller Road.

Police said the suspect, described as a white male 5’6″ entered the store shortly before 9 p.m. Witnesses to the robbery said the suspect kept his face covered as he threatened a staff member with a knife and got away with cash.

The lone employee complied and gave the robber money. Police believe it was a small amount. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene and police are investigating the incident.

Colonie Police said they have surveillance video and plan to release it Tuesday morning.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will continue to update this article with new details as they arise.