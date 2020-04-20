Colonie Police arrest Florida man for allegedly raping teen

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police arrested a Florida man for allegedly raping a teenage girl he met online.

Police arrested Carlos Robles, 26, from Miami on Saturday. Police said Robles met the 16-year-old victim online, then traveled to the Capital Region several times to have sex with her knowing she was under the age of consent.

Robles will be arraigned on rape in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000.00 cash or $35,000.00 bond.

An investigation conducted by the parents revealed the location of the meeting between Robles and the victim on April 18 at the Red Roof Inn at 188 Wolf Road.

Further investigation found the two had previously met up at a Motel 6 on 1600 Central Avenue and at a motel in Albany. The information for the encounter in Albany was sent to Albany Police for investigation.

After an interview with Robles, Police said there may be other victims in Florida and Texas.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Robles is encouraged to call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744.

