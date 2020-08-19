Colonie police arrest Cohoes man for alleged rape

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Julio A. Salas, 34, of Cohoes for a forcible rape that took place Friday at a home in Colonie.

Salas was arrested for first-degree rape after investigating the rape, which was reported on Saturday. According to police, an adult woman Salas knows said he raped her. Police are not releasing the location of the alleged crime in order to prevent potentially identifying the victim.

Police say they arrested Salas in Rotterdam on Sunday without incident, and that he was released after posting $7,500.

First degree rape is a class B violent felony that is worth up to 25 years if convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.

