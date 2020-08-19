Colonie police arrest Cohoes man for alleged rape

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Julio Salas mugshot

Julio A. Salas mugshot. (Colonie Police)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Julio A. Salas, 34, of Cohoes for a forcible rape that took place Friday at a home in Colonie.

Salas was arrested for first-degree rape after investigating the rape, which was reported on Saturday. According to police, an adult woman Salas knows said he raped her. Police are not releasing the location of the alleged crime in order to prevent potentially identifying the victim.

Police say they arrested Salas in Rotterdam on Sunday without incident, and that he was released after posting $7,500.

First degree rape is a class B violent felony that is worth up to 25 years if convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga