COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 4:28 p.m., the Colonie Police confirmed with NEWS10 that the child has been located safely. He was located on Colvin Ave.

The Colonie Police Department is searching for a missing special needs child. The child is a 9-year-old autistic male who is nonverbal.

Police say the child may respond to his name Jayan. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and possibly blue or black pants. Anyone who may have seen Jayan or knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact Colonie Police at (518) 783-2811 regarding Inc # 23027329.