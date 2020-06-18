Colonie PD mourns loss of retired K-9 that performed “countless demonstrations”

1  of  2
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police Department shared on Facebook that Vader, a retired K-9, passed from an illness.

“Vader served the Town of Colonie for 6 years. Together, the team of Handler Shaw and Vader assisted in 182 drug searches. They also participated in 90 tracks of suspects or missing persons,” the Facebook post reads.

K-9 Vader in 2013 with handler Officer Shaw

“The team may be most known for the countless demonstrations they performed which led the way to building bonds within the community. We ask that you keep the Shaw family and the police department in mind as we mourn the passing of K9 Vader. R.I.P. C-11.”

