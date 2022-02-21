COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after police said he caused his grandfather’s death after an assault.

Colonie police were called to Arcadia Court just after 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 for a reported fight. At the scene, police found Gerald Curran, 82, with serious head injuries. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Police determined the suspect was Curran’s 33-year-old grandson, Nicholas Pantoni, who had fled the scene of the assault before police arrived. He was arrested that afternoon and charged with Assault in the First Degree.

Pantoni was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail without bail.

Curran passed away from his injuries on Saturday. An autopsy named his cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma. Police do not believe a weapon was used in the assault.

Police are working with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office on charging Pantoni with homicide offences.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-783-2754. Anonymous tips can be given to Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or online at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.