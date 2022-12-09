ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment, including a murder charge from 2020. The indictment alleges that Howard intentionally caused the death of Nyjawaun Thomas on or around June 24, 2020, in the area of South Pearl Street and Morton Avenue.

According to the indictment, Howard had tried to cause the death of two victims on June 8 and the death of an additional victim on June 23. The indictment also adds that Howard had illegally possessed a handgun during all of these cases.

Howard will be sentenced on March 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., and faces 29-40 years to life in prison. The sentence will run consecutively with a 15-year sentence that Howard is already serving.